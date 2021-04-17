Global Cyber Security Market to reach $258.22 Bn by 2026: COVID Impact, Trends, and Forecast

Evolve business intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global cyber security market was estimated to be $140.35 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2020 to 2026.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the cyber security market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.

In terms of COVID 19 impact, the cyber security market report also includes the following data points:

COVID19 Impact on cyber security market size

End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences

Government Policies/Regulatory Framework

Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies

Opportunity in cyber security market

Analyst View

According to Nisha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the recent COVID scenario is expected to provide significant opportunities for the cyber security market. The temporary restriction imposed by various governments across the globe has encouraged many organizations to provide work from home facilities. This has resulted in an increase in demand for technology such as cyber security. The increase in the number of phishing attacks, ransomware attacks have increased in the COVID time for misleading the employees and customer. Due to this, the demand for cyber security has been increasing currently”

Competitive Scenario

Some of the major cyber security players holding high market share include IBM, Check Point, Cisco, and CyberArk. These players use collaboration/expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.

Segmental Analysis

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Solution Type

Identity and Access Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Antivirus/Antimalware

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

Security and Vulnerability Management

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation

Web Filtering

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Government

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others

Report Coverage

The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the cyber security market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.

The Key players profiled in the report are:

IBM

Check Point

Cisco

CyberArk

F5 Networks

FireEye

Forcepoint

Fortinet

McAfee

Symantec

Research Methodology

This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the cyber security market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography

To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)

To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the cyber security market

To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the cyber security industry

To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and its contribution to the overall cyber security market

To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the cyber security market

To profile key players in the cyber security market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global cyber security market

