Global Cyber Security Market to reach $258.22 Bn by 2026: COVID Impact, Trends, and Forecast
Released Month: April 2021
Evolve business intelligence, today has published a new market research report on “The global cyber security market was estimated to be $140.35 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2020 to 2026.”
For more information on the report: https://evolvebi.com/product/cyber-security-market/
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to disruption in the supply chain leading to lower demand or supply shortages in the cyber security market. The travel restrictions and social-distancing measures have resulted in a sharp drop in consumer and business spending and this pattern is expected to continue for some time. The end-user trend and preferences have changed due to the pandemic and have resulted in manufacturers, developers, and service providers adopting various strategies to stabilize the company.
In terms of COVID 19 impact, the cyber security market report also includes the following data points:
- COVID19 Impact on cyber security market size
- End-User/Industry/Application Trend, and Preferences
- Government Policies/Regulatory Framework
- Key Players Strategy to Tackle Negative Impact/Post-COVID Strategies
- Opportunity in cyber security market
Analyst View
According to Nisha, Principal Analyst, Evolve Business Intelligence, “the recent COVID scenario is expected to provide significant opportunities for the cyber security market. The temporary restriction imposed by various governments across the globe has encouraged many organizations to provide work from home facilities. This has resulted in an increase in demand for technology such as cyber security. The increase in the number of phishing attacks, ransomware attacks have increased in the COVID time for misleading the employees and customer. Due to this, the demand for cyber security has been increasing currently”
Competitive Scenario
Some of the major cyber security players holding high market share include IBM, Check Point, Cisco, and CyberArk. These players use collaboration/expansion as a key strategy to gain significant market share to compete with market leaders.
Segmental Analysis
By Offering
- Solution
- Service
By Solution Type
- Identity and Access Management
- Risk and Compliance Management
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Unified Threat Management
- Firewall
- Antivirus/Antimalware
- Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System
- Security and Vulnerability Management
- Disaster Recovery
- Distributed Denial of Service Mitigation
- Web Filtering
- Others
By Service
- Professional Services
- Managed Services
By Security Type
- Network Security
- Endpoint Security
- Application Security
- Cloud Security
- Others
Deployment Mode
- On-Premises
- Cloud
By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
- Aerospace and Defense
- Government
- BFSI
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Manufacturing
- Energy and Utilities
- Others
Report Coverage
The study also contains a comprehensive value chain, as well as details on the key factors affecting the market growth (drivers, constraints, and opportunities). Furthermore, the report includes 10 key players in the cyber security market ecosystem that have been strategically profiled, along with the market ranking/share for major players. Under the company profile section, the company’s core competencies have been comprehensively analyzed, along with detailing the competitive landscape for the market players, and the strategies such as partnerships and collaboration, acquisitions, product launches and developments, contracts, and business expansion adopted by them to grow in the market.
The Key players profiled in the report are:
- IBM
- Check Point
- Cisco
- CyberArk
- F5 Networks
- FireEye
- Forcepoint
- Fortinet
- McAfee
- Symantec
To request a free sample report, click on “Request Sample PDF” button on: https://evolvebi.com/product/cyber-security-market/
Research Methodology
This research study makes substantial use of secondary sources, archives, and databases (such as annual reports, news releases, magazines, Trademap, company websites, and other paid databases) to classify and gather information valuable for this analysis. The entire process involves a review of top industry participants’ financial records. Following the determination of the overall market size, the total market was divided into several segments and sub-segments, and this information was then verified through key industry specialists such as CEOs, directors, VPs, and marketing executives.
Report Objectives
- To define, describe, and forecast the cyber security market, in terms of value, segmented on the basis of indication, type, technology, and geography
- To forecast the market size across 4 key regions—Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide detailed information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities, in the cyber security market
- To provide an overview of the value chain analysis pertaining to the cyber security industry
- To strategically analyze each segment and subsegment with respect to individual overall growth trends and its contribution to the overall cyber security market
- To analyze opportunities in the market by identifying high-growth segments of the cyber security market
- To profile key players in the cyber security market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies
- To analyze competitive developments such as partnerships, product launches and developments, contracts, and mergers and acquisitions carried out in the global cyber security market
