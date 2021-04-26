Global Cyber Security Market Expected to reach USD 243.6 billion by 2025 Global Cyber Security Market is Estimated to Reach USD 140.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 243.6 billion by 2025, witnessing 11.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2025)

The global cyber security market is estimated to be valued at USD 140.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 243.6 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The market is driven by factors such as increasing cybersecurity threats, increasing internet penetration, and increasing adoption of IoT solutions across different industry verticals.

The market for cybersecurity devices is primarily driven by increasing cyber-attacks worldwide. With the increasing number of cyber threats daily and evolving techniques by attackers, different organizations and consumers are compelled to adopt advanced security systems to tackle these threats.

Among the two components, t solutions hold a larger share in the cyber security market, globally. The services segment is witnessing higher growth in the market as globally there is serious concern regarding data security and privacy.

On the basis of security type, the cyber security market size for application security is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, globally.

Based on verticals the market is segmented into government and public utilities, aerospace, and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others. Of all the verticals, cyber security solutions and services witness the highest demand from the BFSI sector.

North America accounted for the major share in the cyber security industry in 2019, globally as the players in the region are continuously investing capital for the advancement of technology in cyber security. U.S. is home to most of the major players worldwide, which is due to the fact that the U.S. population and government are more aware regarding the issues concerning to cyber-crime and attacks.

Key players in the cyber security industry are investing in the development of advanced solutions including security and vulnerability management, risk and compliance management, and encryption among others, which is strengthening their position in the market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McAfee Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., F-Secure, Kaspersky Lab, Webroot, Inc., and LogRhythm, Inc. are some of the key players offering solutions and services for cyber security.