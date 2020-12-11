Global Cyber Security Market 2020 Industry Share, Growth Opportunity, Technology Innovation and Top Manufacturers Survey by 2025

The global cyber security market is estimated to be valued at USD 140.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 243.6 billion by 2025, growing at CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025). The market is driven by factors such as increasing cyber security threats, increasing internet penetration, and increasing adoption of IoT solutions across different industry verticals. Industry players are developing advanced solutions to tackle cyber-attacks and threat such as firewall, encryption, identity and access management, security, and vulnerability management, which are further fuelling the growth of the market.

To Get free PDF Sample Copy of the Report (with covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/cyber-security-market/request-sample

The market for cybersecurity devices is primarily driven by increasing cyber-attacks worldwide. With the increasing number of cyber threats daily and evolving techniques by attackers, different organizations and consumers are compelled to adopt advanced security systems to tackle these threats. Different governments and organizations across the globe are collaborating and cooperating to deal with these threats. This offers market players immense opportunities to develop advanced security systems, which will drive their revenue growth.

Among the two components, t solutions hold a larger share in the cyber security market, globally. The services segment is witnessing the higher growth in the market as globally there is serious concern regarding data security and privacy. Also, several new entrants are entering the market who provide security services against cyber-attacks. Based on deployment type, the cyber security market is segmented into cloud-based and on-premise. Of these two deployment types, the cloud-based category is predicted to witness the higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the higher susceptibility of cloud-based systems to cyber-attacks.

On the basis of security type, the cyber security market size for application security is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, globally. Based on organization size, the cyber security market size is larger for large enterprises; however, its growth rate is higher for small and medium enterprises due to the increasing awareness and increasing incidence of security breaches in these organizations.

Based on verticals the market is segmented into government and public utilities, aerospace, and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, and others. Of all the verticals, cyber security solutions and services witness the highest demand from the BFSI sector. Banking and financial sectors are more prone to cyber-attacks as these industries are vulnerable to cyber risk and owing to the transactions happening on a daily basis. This makes it of the utmost need to utilize cyber security solutions and services.

Key players in the cyber security industry are investing in the development of advanced solutions including security and vulnerability management, risk and compliance management, and encryption among others, which is strengthening their position in the market. Hewlett Packard Enterprise, McAfee Inc., IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Sophos Ltd., F-Secure, Kaspersky Lab, Webroot, Inc., and LogRhythm, Inc. are some of the key players offering solutions and services for cyber security.

Get Extra Discount @ : https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/cyber-security-market/customize-report

Global Cyber Security Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Solution Identity and Access Management Security and Vulnerability Management Risk and Compliance Management Encryption, Firewall Unified Threat Management Web Filtering Disaster Recovery Distributed Denial of Services Mitigation Antivirus or Antimalware Data Loss Prevention Intrusion Detection System



Services Managed Professional



Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

Security Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Network, Endpoint

Wireless

Application

Cloud

Other

Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Government and Public Utilities

Aerospace and Defense

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Others

Browse Related Report

Global cold chain market : https://bit.ly/3kuDTjh

Global Service Integration and Management (SIAM) Market : https://bit.ly/3mlXH8S

Global Hospital Lighting Market : https://bit.ly/3mmH2SX

About VynZ Research :

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, and market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com