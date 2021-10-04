Global Cyber Insurance Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cyber insurance market reached a value of nearly $6,785.0 million in 2018, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.2% since 2014.

The cyber insurance market consists of sales of cyber insurance products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) annuities and cyber insurance policies.

The cyber insurance market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cyber insurance market are Chubb Limited, AXA Group, American International Group, Inc., Beazley Insurance Co, Inc., The Travelers Companies, Inc.

The cyber insurance market is segmented by type of distribution, by type of insurance, by size of business, by type of claim, by end-use industry and by geography.

By Type Of Distribution – The cyber insurance market can be segmented by type of distribution

a) Brokers

b) Tied Agents And Branches

c) Direct and other

d) Bancassurance

By Type Of Insurance- The cyber insurance market can be segmented by type of insurance

a) Standalone

b) Package

c) Personal

By Size Of Business- The cyber insurance market can be segmented by size of business

a) Mid

b) Large

c) Small

By Type Of Claim- The cyber insurance market can be segmented by type of claim

a) Ransomware

b) Hacker

c) Business Email Compromise

d) Malware/Virus

e) Phishing

f) Others

g) Third Party

h) Rogue Employee

i) Legal Action

j) Paper Records

k) Programming Error

l) Staff Mistake

m) Lost/Stolen Laptop/Device

By End-Use – The cyber insurance market can be segmented by end-use

a) Professional Services

b) Media

c) Healthcare

d) Others

e) Government Bodies (Public)

f) Financial Services

g) Retail And Wholesale

h) Education

i) Manufacturing

j) IT Services

The cyber insurance market report describes and explains the global cyber insurance market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cyber insurance report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cyber insurance market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cyber insurance market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Cyber Insurance Market Characteristics Cyber Insurance Market Product Analysis Cyber Insurance Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cyber Insurance Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

