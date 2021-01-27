Global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market: Projections And Future Opportunities Until 2030

The global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market accounted for US$ 10.9 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 21.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.5%.

The report “Global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market, By Treatment (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Cancer Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In June 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi A.S. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Libtayo (cemiplimab), an ointment for the treatment of patients with metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) or locally advanced cSCC. Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 (programmed cell death protein-1) and is the first and only treatment specifically approved and available for advanced cSCC in the U.S.

In April 2015, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly and Company entered into a collaboration to commercialize Erbitux (cetuximab), an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antagonist indicated for treatment of locally or regionally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck in North America. Under this collaboration Bristol-Myers Squibb transferred full commercialization and manufacturing operational responsibilities of Erbitux to Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst View:

Increasing geriatric population

The global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market is expected to be driven by increase in the geriatric population, rise in intensity of ambient light which is considered a major factor for the cause of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, and introduction of new drugs and therapies for skin cancers. According to the American Cancer Society, around 2 in 10 skin cancer cases are squamous cell carcinomas (also called squamous cell cancers). Taking into account only the invasive forms of cancer, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma is the second most common form of non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) and accounts for 20% of all cutaneous malignancies. This type of cancer starts from the flat cells of the epidermis. The cancer usually appears in the parts or areas of the body that are exposed to sun such as face, neck, ears, lips and hands.

Increase in prevalence of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma

The cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to increase in prevalence of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, advancement in research and development in developing novel therapeutics, increasing launch of new drugs into the market, rising pipeline portfolio of various companies are some of the factor which will drive the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. However, increase in complications rate, lack of early detection of the diseases may hamper the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market. Moreover, cost associated with branded drugs and lack of health insurance in developing countries may also hinder the growth of the cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market”, By Treatment (Surgical and Non-surgical), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Cancer Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon treatment, the non-surgical segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its effective indication for the prevention and treatment.

Depending upon distribution channel, the hospitals segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period as hospitals are the first choice of the patients and most of the cases are registered in the hospitals and this is expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to account for prominent share of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in geriatric population, rise in patient population, and large number of research and development activities in cancer diagnosis and treatment are expected to fuel the growth of the market in the region. Moreover, favorable reimbursement policies, developed health care infrastructure, and rise in funding by governments for cancer treatment are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma treatment market includes Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi S.A., Cadila Healthcare Limited, Cipla Limited, Castle Biosciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Vidac Pharma, LEO Pharma A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme, and Amgen Inc..

