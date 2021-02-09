Global Customer Success Platforms Market Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand And Leading Players

Data Bridge Market research released a new research report of 350 Pages on titled “Global Customer Success Platforms Market” Insights by Application, product Type, competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2026. This report offers you a global Industry Analysis, industry Size, Shares, Growth, Trends, revenue, cost and gross Margin along with an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market. The report starts by an introduction about the company profiling and a comprehensive review about the future events, sales strategies, Investments, business marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, customer actions or behaviours with the help of 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages for easy understanding. Customer Success Platforms market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI and this research also provides a deep insight into the activities of key players such as Gainsight, Salesforce, Natero, Totango, Strikedeck, ChurnZero and others.

Global customer success platforms market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 25.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for cloud based solutions and increasing demand for customer data analysis are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Prominent Market Players: Customer Success Platforms Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global customer success platforms market are Gainsight, Salesforce, Natero, Totango, Strikedeck, ChurnZero, ClientSuccess, Bolstra, UserIQ, Planhat, Salesmachine, AppsForOps, CustomerSuccessBox, Wootric, Akita, Catalyst Software, Amity

“Product Definition”

Customer success platform is specially designed by an organization so that they can create and capture data from different online and offline channels. These customer success platforms help the customer to understand business better. They are widely used in applications such as customer experience management, risk and compliance management, sales and marketing management among others. They are used in industries such as e-commerce, banking, financial, healthcare among others. Increasing usage of artificial intelligence and machine learning worldwide is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Key Segmentation: Customer Success Platforms Market

By Application (Customer Experience Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Customer Service, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (On- Premises, Cloud), Organization Type (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and e-commerce, Telecommunications and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Other), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing approach of cloud computing in customer success

Increasing demand for advanced solutions to monitor customer scores

Rising acceptance of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning

Growing investment in customer success platform start-ups

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Strikedeck launched a new customer success platform Strikedeck Blitz which is specially designed to combine small and medium sized business. This new platform will help the customer success team by improving their customer experience, increasing subscription services and minimizing customer churn. It also has the ability to track customer interactions and workflow automation.

In May 2019, Gainsight announced the launch of their Pulse+ which is the online media platform so that they can create skilled customer success professionals. This platform will have combine eLearning and industry-grade and subscribers can access year-round program of on-demand training, original video series and podcasts. This will help the professionals to improve their business and analytical skills in the customer success industry.

