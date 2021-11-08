Global Custody Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global custody services market reached a value of nearly $30.7 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2015.

The custody services market consists of sales of custody services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide custody services or safekeeping services to clients.

The custody services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the custody services market are State Street Corporation, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Northern Trust Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A.

The custody services market is segmented by type, and by geography.

By Type – The custody services market can be segmented by type into

a) Equity

b) Fixed Income

c) Alternative Assets and Others

The custody services market report describes and explains the global custody services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The custody services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global custody services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global custody services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

