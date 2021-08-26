Global Custody Service Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global custody service market is expected grow from $24.42 billion in 2020 to $26.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $36.75 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The custody services market consists of revenue generated by services provided by a custodian to investors. Custody service is broadly characterized as the safekeeping and servicing of an investor’s assets. The services rendered by a bank custodian include the transaction and settlement, safekeeping and recording of marketable assets and cash to customers. A relationship of custody is legal, and the facilities rendered for a client varies.

The custody service market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the custody service market are Bank of New York Mellon, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, State Street Bank and Trust, BNP Paribas, Northern Trust Corporation, HSBC, Societe Generale Securities Services, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., Caisse d’epargne investor services, RBC Dexia Investor Services, Society Generale, Axis Bank Ltd, DBS Bank Ltd, Deutsche Bank A.G., Edelweiss Custodial Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hong Kong & Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank, Orbis Financial Corporation Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Stock Holding Corporation of India Ltd., SHRTLSBI-SG GLOBAL SECURITIES SERVICES LTD., Yes Bank LTD.

The global custody service market is segmented –

1) By Service: Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services, Other Administrative Services

2) By Type: Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Asstes and Other

The custody service market report describes and explains the global custody service market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The custody service report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global custody service market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global custody service market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

