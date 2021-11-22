Global Cultured Meat Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global cultured meat market is expected to grow from $110.09 million in 2020 to $127.67 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16%. The growth of the cultured meat market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cultured meat market is expected to reach $275.59 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 21.2%.

The cultured meat market consists of sales of lab-grown meat products by entities (organization, partnerships, and sole traders) that produce meat created in culture using different tissue of animals and bio-engineered techniques. Cultured meat is also known as clean meat or in vitro meat and acts as a healthier alternative to conventional animal meat. The cultured meat is grown in a laboratory using animal stem cells or also called building block cells. These cells are soaked in liquid containing nutrients to help them duplicate and then transferred to the bioreactor, where the meat is grown.

The cultured meat market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cultured meat market are Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, SuperMeat, Integriculture Inc., Aleph Farms, Finless Foods, Mission Barns, Lab Farm Foods, Future Meat Technologies, Avant Meats Company, Biofood Systems, Meatable, Redefine Meat, Vow Foods, and Modern Meadow.

The global cultured meat market is segmented –

1) By Type: Poultry, Beef, Seafood, Pork, Duck

2) By Application: Nuggets, Sausages, Burgers, Hot Dogs, Meatballs, Others

3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets, Food And Drink Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, Others

4) By End-User: Household, Food Services

The cultured meat market report describes and explains the global cultured meat market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cultured meat report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cultured meat market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cultured meat market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

