Global Cryptocurrency Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cryptocurrency market is expected to grow from $1.44 billion in 2020 to $1.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The change in growth trend of the cryptocurrency market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The cryptocurrency market is expected to reach $2.73 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.

The cryptocurrency market consists of sales of digital or virtual currencies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that operate independently of a central bank and employ encryption techniques to regulate the formation of their units and verify the transfer of payments. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that are protected by encryption, making counterfeiting or double-spending practically impossible. These are built on decentralized networks like blockchain technology, which is a distributed ledger enforced by a network of computers. Cryptocurrencies, as compared to traditional currency, are not issued by any central authority, making them potentially impervious to government meddling or manipulation.

The cryptocurrency market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cryptocurrency market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., BitFury Group Limited, BTL Group Ltd., Coincheck Inc., Intel Corporation, Ledger SAS, Nvidia Corporation, Ripple, Xilinx Inc., Xapo, BitGo, Binance, Coinbase Global Inc., CoinDesk, and Bitmain Technologies Ltd.

The global cryptocurrency market is segmented –

1) By Type: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dashcoin, Litecoin, Others

2) By Process: Mining, Transaction

3) By Offering: Hardware, Software

4) By End User: Trading, Retail And E-Commerce, Banking, Others

The cryptocurrency market report describes and explains the global cryptocurrency market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cryptocurrency report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cryptocurrency market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cryptocurrency market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cryptocurrency Market Characteristics Cryptocurrency Market Product Analysis Cryptocurrency Market Supply Chain

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Cryptocurrency Market

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research.

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries.

