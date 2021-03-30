Global Cryotherapy Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The mounting need for minimally invasive procedures, escalating occurrence of skin disorders, technological innovation in equipment, and mounting popularity in beauty, fitness, and wellness industries are the primary growth drivers for the cryotherapy market.

In addition, escalating occurrences of cardiac conditions and cancer are also fueling the growth of the cryotherapy market. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2015. According to WHO cancer is one of the leading causes of death globally. For instance, according to WHO, in 2015 approximately 8.8 million people died due to cancer. Moreover, approximately 70% of the deaths from cancer occur in low and middle-income countries. In addition, according to GLOBOCAN, globally, approximately 14.1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and there were 8.2 million cancer deaths in 2012.

Moreover, mounting research on unexplored medical conditions, mounting attentiveness about skin and related diseases, speedy growth in the geriatric population, and mounting healthcare expenditure are also boosting the growth of the market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the cryotherapy market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition. Moreover, companies are promptly collaborating with athletics organizations, sports clubs, and other corresponding business suppliers to continue their business growth.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest cryotherapy market in the region the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer are mounting. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the U.S. approximately 610,000 people die every year due to heart disease. Moreover, according to CDC, approximately 370,000 people die annually due to coronary heart disease in the U.S. It is the most common type of heart disease in the U.S. In addition, according to GLOBOCAN in the U.S., approximately 1.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and there were 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2012.

Moreover, boosting acceptance of cryo saunas, escalating number of product launches, the existence of well-developed healthcare organization, an escalating number of cardiac arrest cases in Canada are also up surging growth of the North American cryotherapy market.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises of large population base and mounting acceptance of the minimally invasive procedures. In addition, escalating occurrence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer, speedy growth in the geriatric population, boosting medical tourism, mounting healthcare expenditure, and refining healthcare infrastructure are also creating a positive impact on the cryotherapy industry growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the cryotherapy market are catering to the demand for these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. In October 2015, Galil Medical, launched IcePearl 2.1 CX Cryoablation Needle and IceFORCE 2.1 CX Cryoablation Needle into its cryoablation family. Medtronic PLC, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Impact Cryotherapy, Cryoconcepts LP, Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmbH, Kriosystem Life, Metrum Cryoflex, Brymill Cryogenic Systems, US Cryotherapy, Galil Medical, and Coopersurgical, are the key players offering cryo products.

For Customization Request –https://www.vynzresearch.com/healthcare/cryotherapy-market/customize-report

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

VynZ Research is a global market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. We have a recognized trajectory record and our research database is used by many renowned companies and institutions in the world to strategize and revolutionize business opportunities. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT, and other emerging technologies. READ MORE…