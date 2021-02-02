Global Cryochambers Market | Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, KrioSystem, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Novotech Technologies Corp., CryoAction, JUKA SP, Cryosense, and CRYO Science

In August 2019, Air Products has announced that, it has completed the acquisition of General Electric Company’s gasification business from GE Power. The acquisition provides a complete solution to their customers, including technology, financing, engineering, construction, and operation of large syngas projects.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cryochambers market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global cryochambers market is segmented into individual units/cryosauna and multiple person units/cryochambers

By application, the global cryochambers market is categorized into fitness center & beauty spa, cryotherapy centers, and sports clubs & athletes associations. Sports clubs & athletes associations segment is dominating the global market, owing to rising incidence of sports injuries and muscular soreness

By region, the demand for cryochambers has been growing in Asia Pacific, owing to the emergence of several wellness centers in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan. In addition, North America and Europe demand for global market has also touched new heights, because medical practitioners have started recommending the use of cryochambers to certain patients. It is anticipated that global market would witness significant growth over the forecast period in this regions.

The report “Global Cryochambers Market, By Type (Individual Units/Cryosauna and Multiple Person Units/Cryochambers), By Application (Fitness Center & Beauty Spa, Cryotherapy Centers, and Sports Clubs &Athletes Associations), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global Cryochambers market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global cryochambers market is driven by growing the extensive applications of cryochambers in the healthcare industry across the globe. In addition, several pain relief clinics have developed globally, and all of these clinics necessarily install cryochambers within their premises which in turn drives growth of the global market. Growing awareness about the advantages of cryotherapy is propelling demand for the global market. Furthermore, growing incidence of muscular soreness and sports injuries is anticipated to witness significant demand for the global market over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the key players in the global cryochambers market have been introducing advanced features which are creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global market.

The prominent player operating in the global cryochambers market includes Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, KrioSystem, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o., Novotech Technologies Corp., CryoAction, JUKA SP, Cryosense, and CRYO Science