Global Crude Oil Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The crude oil market expected to reach a value of nearly $1407.65 billion by 2022, significantly decline at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for fossil fuels to cater to energy needs from around the world especially in developing countries such as China and India and the expected stabilization of oil and gas prices.

The crude oil market consists of sales of crude oil by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) carrying out exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas (by using pumping technologies and systems), as well as hydrocarbons which are in a semi solid state from surface shales or tar sands.

The crude oil market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the crude oil market are Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Rosneft, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation.

The global crude oil market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type – The crude oil market is segmented into transport, industrial and others among these segments, the transportation market accounts for the largest share in the global crude oil market.

The crude oil market report describes and explains the global crude oil market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The crude oil report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global crude oil market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global crude oil market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

