Global Crowdsourced Security Market Swot and Opportunities Trends Analysis Report

The global Crowdsourced Security Market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

Key Market Players include Applause, HackerOne, Bugcrowd, Detectify, Synack, Applause, Cobalt Labs, Zerocopter, Planit, Passbrains, Rainforest.

The Crowdsourced Security Market report has been categorized as below

By Type

Web Application

Mobile Application

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Telecom and IT

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare

Transport, and Travel and Hospitality

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

As a large number of businesses have begun to serve their customers through mobile applications, the adoption rate of mobile applications is quickly growing. The growth of Android and IOS application development has led to a large number of organizations opting for security assessment solutions such as new and innovative approaches like crowdsourced security. Large enterprises are expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, owing to the availability of resources, budget, and decision-making bodies to adopt new and innovative approaches.

