Global Crowdsourced Security Market Swot and Opportunities Trends Analysis Report
The Crowdsourced Security Market report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics.
The global Crowdsourced Security Market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.
Key Market Players include Applause, HackerOne, Bugcrowd, Detectify, Synack, Applause, Cobalt Labs, Zerocopter, Planit, Passbrains, Rainforest.
The Crowdsourced Security Market report has been categorized as below
By Type
- Web Application
- Mobile Application
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Organization Size
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical
- Telecom and IT
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare
- Transport, and Travel and Hospitality
- Retail
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
As a large number of businesses have begun to serve their customers through mobile applications, the adoption rate of mobile applications is quickly growing. The growth of Android and IOS application development has led to a large number of organizations opting for security assessment solutions such as new and innovative approaches like crowdsourced security. Large enterprises are expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period, owing to the availability of resources, budget, and decision-making bodies to adopt new and innovative approaches.
