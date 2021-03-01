Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market || keyplayers AkzoNobel N.V., Falcone Specialities AG, Borealis AG

The report “Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market, By Process (Physical and Chemical Process), By Technology (Peroxide, Silane Grafting, and Electron Beam), By Type (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Others), By Application (Plumbing, Wires and Cables, Automotive, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cross-linked polyethylene market is projected to grow from US$ 5.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 10.8 billion by 2029. Global cross-linked polyethylene market is driven by the increasing demand of plumbing in residential, commercial and construction sector. The growing demand of cross-linked polyethylene from end user industries also drives growth of global cross-linked polyethylene market.

Key Highlights:

In February 2017, Borouge launched its new cross-linkable polyethylene (XLPE) solutions for advanced insulation and cable protection applications at the Middle East Electricity 2017.

In October 2017, Armacell, a flexible foam manufacturer for the equipment insulation market and provider of engineered foams, announced that expansion of its cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) manufacturing capabilities in the North America to support continued market growth and increasing demand for lightweight and cost-effective materials for a variety of end-user markets.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cross-linked polyethylene market accounted for US$ 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 7.5 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of process, technology, type, application, and region.

By process, the global cross-linked polyethylene market is segmented into physical and chemical process.

By technology, the global cross-linked polyethylene market is segmented into peroxide, silane grafting, and electron beam.

By type, High density polyethylene (HDPE) segment account major significant share in global cross-linked polyethylene market owing to the high tensile strength and excellent resistance to abrasive wear.

By application, plumbing is largest segment of application of global cross-linked polyethylene market Owing to its widespread adoption in industrial segment owing to its corrosion, stress and abrasion resistance properties.

By region, Asia Pacific region expected to account major share in global cross-linked polyethylene market owing to growing demand for plumbing in this region due to growing population, increased urbanization and commercial sector.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cross-Linked Polyethylene Market”, By Process (Physical and Chemical Process), By Technology (Peroxide, Silane Grafting, and Electron Beam), By Type (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), and Others), By Application (Plumbing, Wires and Cables, Automotive, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-CrossLinked-Polyethylene-Market-By-461

The prominent player operating in the global cross-linked polyethylene market include ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Inc., LyondellBasell Industries, 3H Vinacom Co., Ltd, Hanwha Chemicals, Arkema Group, AkzoNobel N.V., Falcone Specialities AG, Borealis AG, Saco Polymers Inc., and PolyOne Corporation.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com