Global Critical Care Equipment Market Growth, Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Global Insights Analysis Report 2028

Global Critical Care Equipment Market By Product Type (Patient Monitors, Sleep Apnea Devices, Defibrillator, Anesthesia Machine, Ventilators, Infusion Pump, Blood Warmer), Type of Monitoring (Hemodynamic Monitoring, Vital Signs Monitoring, Neurologic Monitoring, Brain Function Monitoring), Patient (Adult, Geriatric, Pediatric and Neonates), Application (Surgeries, Coronary Angioplasty, Atrial Fibrillation, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Pulmonary, Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, Hemodialysis), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Trauma Center), Distribution Channel (Direct Tenders, Distributor & Tender), Geography (North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Asia- Pacific, Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Global Critical Care Equipment Market

Some of the major players operating in the Global critical care equipment market are Koninklijke Philips N.V, General Electric, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, HEYER Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic, and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Global critical care equipment market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

Critical care equipment is crucial for patient care under standard operating conditions and its failure could cause imminent severe injury or death to users or patients. It helps in life threatening illness and injuries which can further create complications from various accidents, breathing problems and surgery. It requires attention by the team of specialists and health care providers in an intensive care unit. Rise in aging population, growth in drug delivery, increasing research and development, prevalence of chronic disease, advanced development in various parameter monitors, and increase in number of health care facilities across the world are increasing the growth of the global critical care equipment market.

Segmentation: Global Critical Care Equipment Market

Global critical care equipment market is segmented into six notable segments which are based on the basis of product type, type of monitoring, patient, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into ventilators, patient monitors, infusion pump, sleep apnea devices, blood warmer, anesthesia machine and defibrillator In April 2019, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) granted the 510 (k) approval for software upgrade in Servo-n and Servo-u ventilator platform. Through this approval the company will be able to meet the growing demands of the customers in the U.S in order to support the ARDSnet protocol as well as combined high flow oxygen therapy.

On the basis of patient, the market is segmented into pediatric and neonates, adult and geriatric In May, 2016 Koninklijke Philips N.V. launched products that include the Children’s Respiration Monitor, the Air Purifier Series 3000 and Air Purifier Series 6000. After the launch of new product the company enhanced their product portfolio.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, hemodialysis, coronary angioplasty and surgery In September 2019, Super Resolution Microscope was launched by GENERAL ELECTRIC to facilitate fast, deep and clear images over a larger range of applications for a long period of time. The launch of microscope facilitated the ever increasing need to see minute details in cells. The edge was enhanced and focused to measure the out-of-focus-light in line scanning confrontable traditional images.

On the basis of type of monitoring, the market is segmented into brain function monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring and hemodynamic monitoring In August, 2019 B. Braun Melsungen AG launched Diacap Pro for the enhancement of care for dialysis patients. After the launch of new product the company enhances their product portfolio.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, homecare setting, trauma center and others In April, 2019 the company acquired the CAS Medical Systems, Inc which is engaged in providing non-invasive brain and tissue oxygenation monitoring systems. Through this acquisition, the company focusses to grow its product portfolio in critical care and smart monitoring technologies

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tenders and distributor & tender In November 2017, the company expanded its presence by opening an office in Riyadh. Through this establishment the company will be able to provide the swift and straight access to technical and product support to the customers based in Riyadh.



Product Launches:

In October 2019, B. Braun Melsungen AG announced that they developed the system of Space Infusion Pump Systems with STANLEY Healthcare’s software platform. This system is fully Integrated Automated Infusion Pump Platform with STANLEY Healthcare’s. After this development, the company enhances their credibility in the market.

In August 2017, B. Braun Melsungen AG launched Diacap Pro for the enhancement of care for dialysis patients. After the launch of new product the company enhances their product portfolio.

In September 2016, Medtronic announced the clinical data from Onyx Globe Data to represent the multi center, randomized clinical outcomes in nearly 2000 high bleeding patients. The study provides advances for physicians to determine DAT followed by PCI among high bleeding patients. The evidence for the approval of the product was to help clinicians respond to the needs of better clinical practice. By this approval the company enhances their product portfolio.

Scope of the Critical Care Equipment Market

Critical care equipment market on the basis of countries is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

All country based analysis of the critical care equipment market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The product type segment of the market is divided into ventilators, patient monitors, infusion pump, sleep apnea devices, blood warmer, anesthesia machine and defibrillator. Patient segment of the market is segmented into pediatric and neonates, adult and geriatric. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, hemodialysis, coronary angioplasty and surgery. Monitoring segment of the market is bifurcated into brain function monitoring, vital signs monitoring, neurologic monitoring and hemodynamic monitoring. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, homecare setting, trauma center and others. The distribution channel segment of the market is bifurcated into direct tenders and distributor & tender.

Critical care equipment is specially designed for the people with life threatening illnesses & injuries. They have the ability to deal with the problems such as infections, accidents, surgery and others. Some of the common critical care equipment is patient monitors, ventilators, sleep apnea devices, and blood warmer among others. Special attention and care is given to the patient with critical care. They are widely used in application such as coronary angioplasty, acute coronary syndrome, embolism, deep vein thrombosis, and hemolysis, among others.

