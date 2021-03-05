Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market Expectation Surges With Rising Demand And Changing Trends 2021-2028

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market report brings together a meticulous study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the industry. This report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The credible report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to make available accurate information to the end users.

Global CRISPR gene-editing market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 23.35 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and expanding the application of CRISPR technology by innovative research from the different academic organizations are the key factors for market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global CRISPR gene-editing market are Applied StemCell, ACEA BIO, Synthego, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, GenScript, Addgene, Merck KGaA, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, Cellectis, Precision Biosciences, Caribou Biosciences, Inc, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, OriGene Technologies, Inc, Novartis AG, New England Biolabs among others

Global CRISPR Gene-Editing Market By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Autoimmune/Inflammatory), Application (Genome Engineering, Disease Models, Functional Genomics and Others), Technology (CRISPR/Cas9, Zinc Finger Nucleases and Others), Services (Design Tools, Plasmid and Vector, Cas9 and g-RNA, Delivery System Products and Others), Products (GenCrispr/Cas9 kits, GenCrispr Cas9 Antibodies, GenCrispr Cas9 Enzymes and Others), End-Users (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

High prevalence of cancer worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Joint ventures by biotechnical companies for the advancement of genetic engineering for the development of CRISPR worldwide can also boost the market growth

Expanding the application of CRISPR technology by innovative research from the different academic organizations also enhances the market growth

High finance in research and development also acts as a driving factor in the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Probable mistreatment of CRISPR gene editing device and CRISPR/Cas genome editing device is restricting the growth for the market

Scientific and major technical challenges for the production of disease specific novel CRISPR gene editing can also hamper the market growth

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries restricts the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, GenScript has launched Single-stranded DNA Service for CRISPR-based Gene Editing which help the key researchers to have access on the high quality, pure ssDNA for CRISPR-based gene insertion and hence can accelerate the development of gene as well as cell therapy for cancer immunotherapy

In February 2018, Cellectis has received two U.S. patents (US#9,855,297 and US#9,890,393) entiled as “Methods for engineering T cells for immunotherapy by using RNA-guided CAS nuclease system” for CRISPR Use in T-Cells. The U.S. grant of these patents, the company can generate revenue by out-licensing the products to the pharma companies that are ready to use CRISPR technologies in T-cells

Competitive Analysis:

Global CRISPR gene-editing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CRISPR gene-editing market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

