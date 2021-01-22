Global Creatinine Test Market || keyplayers Genoptix, Healthscope, Charles River, OPKO Health, Inc., and Labco.

Creatinine is a chemical waste molecule generated from the muscle metabolism, produced from creatine. The creatinine is transported through the bloodstream to the kidneys, where the kidney filter out the most of the creatinine and is disposed in the urine. Hence the creatinine test is performed for both blood and urine. The creatinine blood test is carried out to keep a check whether the blood creatinine level is in a normal range. The level of creatinine is known as a reliable indicator for kidney function. As the body does not recycle the creatinine it is excreted in the urine

Further, the increasing application of creatinine test is expected to foster the growth of creatinine test market. For instance, the elevated levels of creatinine in the adult’s males have been linked to prostate cancer, while the elevated levels in infants are associated with bacteremia. The creatinine level in the blood is also raised due high blood pressure and diabetes. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetics supports the growth of creatinine test market. Moreover, the some drugs, such as cimetidine (Bactrim) can abnormally elevate the creatinine levels.

The key players operating the creatinine test market, include Beckman Coulter, Quest Diagnostics, Bayer, Merck, Abbott, Sonic Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Genoptix, Healthscope, Charles River, OPKO Health, Inc., and Labco.

