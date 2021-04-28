Global Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2027||Top Players-Zimmer Biomet; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Invibio Ltd.; Antibe Therapeutics Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC;  Matrix Surgical USA

Craniomaxillofacial devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increasing incidences of trauma cases and injuries associated to the facial structures drives the craniomaxillofacial devices market.

Craniomaxillofacial devices report is a comprehensive study on how the current state is for medical device market. This report provides a thorough synopsis for the Craniomaxillofacial devices industry. It includes detailed market definition, classifications, applications and for most important the industry chain structure along with market trends and uses SWOT analysis. The report gives a deep knowledge about Craniomaxillofacial devices Market and shows the important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, merges and research in the Abc industry. This report provides the forecast for the years 2020 to 2027.

Few of the major competitors currently present in the market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Stryker; Medartis AG; Zimmer Biomet; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Invibio Ltd.; Antibe Therapeutics Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Matrix Surgical USA; Summit Medical Group; Integra LifeSciences; CONMED Corporation; KLS Martin Group; Medtronic; TMJ Concepts; OsteoMed and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. through its subsidiary DePuy Synthes announced the launch of 3D produced titanium-based facial surgical implants for the United States market. The product termed as “TRUMATCH Titanium 3D-Printed Implants” will be commercially distributed through a specialized distributor.

In June 2017, Summit Medical Group announced the launch of US FDA cleared maxilla-mandibular fixation (MMF) device, termed as “Minnie Ties Agile MMF”. The product is a first of its kind as it is a non-invasive product for use in jaw fractures.

In January 2017, Antibe Therapeutics Inc. announced the launch of “PentOS OI Max” company’s new bone graft substitute for use in dental biologics market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing incidences of trauma cases and injuries associated to the facial structures; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraint:

High levels of cost to the products in craniomaxillofacial surgeries and cost of overall procedure is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Scope and Market Size

Craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented on the basis of product, implant type, location, materials, application, resorbability, device type and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into MF plate and screw fixation system, cranial flap fixation system, CMF distraction system, temporomandibular joint replacement system, thoracic fixation system and bone graft substitute system.

Based on implant type, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into standard implants and customized/patient-specific implants.

Based on location, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into internal fixators and external fixators.

Based on materials, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into metals, bioabsorbable materials, ceramics and polymers.

Based on application, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into trauma reconstruction surgery, orthognathic surgery and plastic surgery and trauma reconstruction surgery. Trauma reconstruction surgery has been further segmented into cranial surgery, mid-face surgery, mandibular surgery and orbital floor reconstruction surgery.

Based on resorbability, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into resorbable fixators and non-resorbable fixators.

Based on device type, the craniomaxillofacial devices market is segmented into reconstruction surgery devices and trauma surgery devices.

The craniomaxillofacial devices market is also segmented on the basis of end-use into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

Opportunities of the report

To gain detailed overview of parent market To gain insights of the Changing market dynamics of the industry Strategies of key players and product offerings In-depth market segmentation Recent industry trends and developments

