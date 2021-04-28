Global Cranial Implants Treatment Market Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2026||Top Players-Stryker, Kelyniam Global Inc, OssDsign AB ,  Xilloc Medical B.V., KLS Martin Group, Medartis AG, DePuySynthes

Global cranial implants treatment market is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR of 6.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the cases of brain cancer in various regions.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global cranial implants treatment market are Medicad Implants, Tecomet, Inc, Attenborough Medical, Skulle Implants Corporation, 3di GmbH, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Ortho Baltic, Stryker, Kelyniam Global Inc, OssDsign AB , Xilloc Medical B.V., KLS Martin Group, Medartis AG, DePuySynthes, 3DCeram and B. Braun Melsungen AG among others.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of brain cancer and the cases of trauma is a driver for this market

Growing number of road accidents and brain injuries is driving the growth of the market

Technological advancements and availability of technological interventions and new materials to provide specificity for the patient population is contributing towards the market growth

Growing awareness towards the treatment of neurological disorders will propel the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulation for approval of products will restrain the market growth in the forecast period

Allergy to materials such as metals, titanium and others is hampering the market growth

Lack of skilled professional may restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Kelyniam Global Inc. (U.S.) announced their submission of third custom cranial 510(k) application for FDA clearance to expand the custom implants. 510(k) submission is the outcome of significant investments in R & D and to successfully pursue regulatory applications in the quality infrastructure

In January 2017, OssDsign AB (Sweden) announced the clearance of their product 3D printed cranial implants within the United States. The clearance will help in marketing of cranial implants and expected to show positive result in the growth of the organization

Segmentation: Global Cranial Implants Treatment Market

By Product

Non-Customized Cranial Implants

Customized Cranial Implants

By Material

Ceramic

Polymer

Metal

By End User

Specialty Neurosurgery Centers

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

