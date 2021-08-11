Global Cranial Implants Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Cranial Implants Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Customized Cranial Implants, Non-customized Cranial Implants), By Material (Polymer, Ceramic, Metal), By End User (Hospital and Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global cranial implants market is expected to grow from $0.83 billion in 2020 to $0.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cranial implants market is expected to reach $1.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The cranial implants market consists of sales of cranial implants and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cranial implants, which are plate-type medical devices that vary in size and configuration. Cranial implants are used for protecting intracranial structure, reconstructing the skull shape, normalizing cerebral hemodynamics, and also during cranial reconstruction procedures after cranial defects. Cranial defects are generally caused by injury, infection, and others.

The cranial implants market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cranial implants market are

B. Braun Melsungen AG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson and Johnson), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Kelyiniam Global Inc, Medartis AG, Osteomed, KLS Martin Group, Renishaw Plc, Xilloc Medical B.V., Medtronic, Ortho Baltic, Evonos, and Synimed.

The global cranial implants market is segmented –

1) By Type: Customized Cranial Implants, Non-Customized Cranial Implants

2) By Material: Polymer, Ceramic, Metal

3) By End User: Hospital And Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Speciality Clinics, Others

The cranial implants market report describes and explains the global cranial implants market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cranial implants report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cranial implants market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cranial implants market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

