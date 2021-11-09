Global COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global COVID-19 rapid test kits market is expected to reach a value of nearly $14,941.3 million in 2020. The market is expected to decline from $14,941.3 million in 2020 to $1,367.3 million in 2023 at a rate of -54.9%. The market is expected to cease from 2024 due to the vaccination of global population by the end of 2023.

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market consists of sales of COVID-19 rapid test kits and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer detection of COVID-19. The COVID-19 rapid test kits are usually available as RT PCR test kits, rapid antigen test kits or rapid antibody test kits and are manufactured by the entities that manufacture in-vitro rapid diagnostic tests in the medical equipment industry. Rapid tests usually provide results within a few hours. The companies involved in manufacturing these rapid test kits are primarily engaged in design, research and production of the rapid test kits which are used in hospitals and clinics, home care, diagnostic laboratories, and research institutions.

The covid-19 rapid test kits market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the covid-19 rapid test kits market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quidel Corporation, BGI Genomics

The COVID-19 rapid test kits market is segmented by test type, kit type, specimen type, end-users and by geography.?

By Test Type- The COVID-19 rapid test kits market can be segmented by test type

a. RT PCR Test

b. Rapid Antigen Test

c. Rapid Antibody Test

d. Others

By Kit Type– The COVID-19 rapid test kits market can be segmented by kit type

a. PCR Machines

b. Equipment And Extraction Kits

c. Reagents

By Specimen Type– The COVID-19 rapid test kits market can be segmented by specimen type

a. Nasopharyngeal Swab

b. Oropharyngeal Swab

c. Nasal Swab

d. Blood

e. Others

By End-Users– The COVID-19 rapid test kits market can be segmented by end-users

a. Hospitals And Clinics

b. Diagnostic Laboratories

c. Home Care

d. Others

The covid-19 rapid test kits market report describes and explains the global covid-19 rapid test kits market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The covid-19 rapid test kits report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global covid-19 rapid test kits market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global covid-19 rapid test kits market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

