Global COVID-19 impact on the Usage Insurance Market, Share, Growth, Analysis Forecast 2020 to 2030

Fact.MR has published an exclusive forecast report on the demand of usage based insurance market from 2020 to 2030. The foremost objective of this report is to pitch insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in the usage based insurance market. Also, the study addresses key dynamics expected to diversify the sales and future trajectory of the market. The report begins with an executive overview, in which, product definition has been provided. The report further proceeds with the taxonomy of the usage based insurance market, elaborating on key segments. Also, the report outlines visionary insights on the dynamics of the usage based insurance market, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with the key buying factors for usage based insurance.

COVID-19 Impact on Usage Based Insurance Market While the insurance sector is generally prepared for unforeseen events, including unprecedented outbreak of pandemic, but the financial implications of COVID-19 on the usage based insurance market might take some time for assessment. While most companies have business continuity plans, they might not be fully aware about unknown variables of outbreak of a scale such as the COVID-19. The pandemic situation has already had a negative impact on both internal and external communication, making it difficult for insurance companies to offer prompt response. As such smaller insurance providers may face litigation risk or threat of losing reputation. Additional pressure on growth and capital levels, coupled with depression of asset value can result in deterioration of the overall credit quality. This could hamper insurance businesses around the world

Key Takeaways

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) policies will be foreseeing high demand among other over the forecast period.

The black box segment will remain lucrative among other product type categories.

Passenger vehicles will remain the key beneficiary in contrast to commercial vehicle type in the global market.

North America to remain key beneficiary in the global market, followed by Europe.

Drivers

Provision for clients to with a scope to sustain less expenses on their insurance policies is boosting the market for usage insurance.

Growing sales of connected vehicles is anticipated to boost market growth.

Implementation of the telematics technology for precise feedback on driving behaviour is projected to emerge as a key growth driver.

Constraints

Applying for as well as the overall procedure of usage insurance could be very complex, which can limit the adoption.

A substantial number of the consumers might not favor sharing their vehicle data with insurance companies, this can hamper the overall market growth.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak

While the insurance industry is normally prepared for unforeseen events, comprising unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19, however, the financial implications of COVID-19 on the usage insurance market may take some time for appraisal. As majority of market players have business continuity plans, the usage insurance market may not be completely aware about indefinite variables of the crisis of a scale such as the COVID-19.

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global usage insurance market comprises Insure the Box, State Farm, AllState Insurance Company, Groupama, Uniqa, Uniposai, Generalli, Allianz SE and Liberty Mutual. Market players are operating in the market are at present focusing on strategic collaborations as well as fortifying their research and development (R&D) capabilities to attain competitive edge over others.

More on the Report

The Fact.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights into the usage insurance market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of policy type (pay-how-you drive, pay-as-you-drive, and manage-how-you-drive), product (black box, OBD dongle, smartphone, and others), and vehicle (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

