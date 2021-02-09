Global Covid-19 Impact on Smart Waste Management Market Forecast to 2027 -BRE Smart Waste, Harvest Power, Recycle Smart Solutions, Waste Management, Inc., Enevo OY, Smartbin and Bigbelly Solar, Inc

Cities around the world are on the run to become smarter. Some of these have seen an opportunity on deploying dedicated municipal access networks to support all types of city management and maintenance services requiring a data connection. One of the important contribution in smart city formation is waste management. Now a day’s government as well as private institution are making huge investment in this application.

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart waste management market with detailed market segmentation by category, application and geography. The global smart waste management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Government intervention and rising awareness among people is driving smart waste management globally.

Some of the leading players in smart waste management market are Covanta Energy, Republic Services, Veolia North America, BRE Smart Waste, Harvest Power, Recycle Smart Solutions, Waste Management, Inc., Enevo OY, Smartbin and Bigbelly Solar, Inc.

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global smart waste management market

– To analyze and forecast the global smart waste management market on the basis of solution and application

– To provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall smart waste management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key smart waste management players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

What You Can Expect from Our Report:

Smart Waste Management Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2027 with CAGR]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Size Breakdown by Product/ Service Types – [ ]

Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brand wise Ranking of Major Market Players globally.

Major Points from Table of Contents: –

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Smart Waste Management Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix.

