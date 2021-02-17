Global Covid-19 Impact on Automotive HUD Market Forecast to 2027 – Nippon Seiki Co., Panasonic Automotive Systems Europe GmbH, Pioneer Corporation., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation Ltd.

Automotive head up display (HUD) refers to a transparent display that projects the map and several other information on the windshield of the vehicle. The HUD takes information related to the vehicle’s information from OBD port and entertainment, map, call related information from the phone. The idea to mount an HUD on the dashboard in front of the driver’s seat is to minimize the distraction of infotainment system placed on the middle of the dashboard and ensure safety on the road. The technology is increasingly being used in luxury cars and expected to be used in mid segment vehicles.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive HUD companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Global Automotive HUD Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Combiner HUD, Windshield HUD); Technology (Conventional HUD, Augmented reality HUD (AR HUD)); Vehicle type (Passenger cars, Light commercial vehicle (LCV), Heavy commercial vehicle (HCV)) and Geography

Technology is developing faster in the automotive industry. Demand for advancement in vehicle experience is rising rapidly, which is driving the automotive HUD market. Rise in awareness about road safety, increase in demand for connected vehicles, growing luxury, and mid segment automobile market in emerging countries are also driving the automotive HUD market. Larger space required in the cockpit to set the HUD system, along with the need for luminance, brightness lead to high power consumption, which are the restraining factors of the automotive HUD market. However, increased demand for the autonomous, semiautonomous & electric vehicle and voice operated HUD system is creating opportunities for the automotive HUD market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive HUD Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive HUD market with detailed market segmentation by type, technology, vehicle type and geography. The global automotive HUD market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive HUD market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive HUD market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and vehicle type. Based on type, the market is segmented as combiner HUD and windshield HUD. On the basis of the technology the market is segmented into conventional HUD and augmented reality HUD (AR HUD). Based on vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, light commercial vehicle (LCV), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCV).

