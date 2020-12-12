Global COVID-19 Impact Assessment on Healthcare Industry

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. In December 2019, Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, China, reported a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

The “COVID-19 outbreak Impact Assessment on Healthcare Industry” has severely affected the healthcare ecosystem across the globe. The demand has been surging for essential healthcare equipment; however, the supply remained low. Countries are unable to meet the demand which has been surged owing to the increasing number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Globally, Governments, as well as industry players, are investing into the acquisition of healthcare equipment. Healthcare providers are anticipated to witness huge drop in their profit margin. According to a research published ‘‘The Economic Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Radiology Practices’’ on April 15, 2020 on Radiological Society of North America, the net decrease in demand for non-COVID-19 related health care and concomitant capacity expansion are encouraging developments for the collective public health response.

Different countries across the globe has witnessed huge decline in revenue over COVID-19 outbreak. In India alone, a drop of 80% patient visit was witnessed in private healthcare sector which is estimated to reduce around 60% in test volumes and revenue of the sector.

Different governments across the globe are taking initiatives to support healthcare industry amid COVID-19 outbreak. In the U.S., enforced USD 484 billion Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act. The legislation includes:

According to a study published on Pubmed, “The impact of the SARS epidemic”, the challenge of SARS highlighted on the need for greater investments in public health infrastructure. The outbreak placed a huge burden on international health systems that were already straining to address AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and a host of other conditions.

