Global Couriers And Messengers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global couriers and messengers market is expected to grow from $563.43 billion in 2020 to $598.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $918.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

The couriers and messengers market consist of sales of courier and messenger services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide tracked, guaranteed, and express delivery services of parcels within intercity, local, and/or international geographies without operating under a universal service obligation. The industry includes the establishments that provide sorting and transportation activities of parcels. The industry also includes establishments that provide local messengers which usually deliver the parcels within a metropolitan or single urban area and mostly use bicycles, on-foot, small trucks, or vans. The couriers and messengers market is segmented into domestic couriers and international couriers.

The couriers and messengers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the couriers and messengers market are United Parcel Service, FedEx Corporation, United States Postal Service, Deutsche Post DHL Group, SF Holdings.

The global couriers and messengers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Domestic Couriers, International Couriers

2) By End-User: B2B, B2C, Others

3) By Coverage: Local Messengers And Local Delivery, Couriers And Express Delivery Services

The couriers and messengers market report describes and explains the global couriers and messengers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The couriers and messengers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global couriers and messengers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global couriers and messengers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

