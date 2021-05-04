Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Technology, Development, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027||Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Global cough suppressant drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The major players covered in the global cough suppressant drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, 3M, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Cipla Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Novartis AG and Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc among others.

Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The global cough suppressant drugs market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of chronic cough.

In addition, vulnerable indoor as well as outdoor allergens and availability of the treatment options are some of the impacting factors that drives the market growth.

Global Cough Suppressant Drugs Market Restraints:

Nevertheless, scarcity of trained expertise or technically skilled professionals coupled with high treatment cost significantly hinder the growth of this market.