Global Cosmetics Market worth US$ 573.2 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 4.2%

The report “Global Cosmetics Market, by Product Category (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances), by Sales Outlet (Retail Sales, General Departmental Store, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Brand Outlets, and Online Sales), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cosmetics market is projected to grow from US$ 377.9 billion in 2019 to US$ 573.2 billion by 2029. The global cosmetics market is expected to register moderate growth over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing awareness regarding better physical appearance among individuals across the globe, coupled with growing inclination towards strong desire among individuals in order to look fresh and personal hygiene.

Key Highlights:

On February 27, 2019, Avon Product Inc had launched Mask mania. It is latest skincare obsession and makes a positive impact on skin in very short time, providing quick results, and also benefitting the skin’s overall health.

In October, 2018, Kylie Cosmetics had launched Halloween makeup collection.

On January 1, 2019, The Proctor and Gamble Company had launched waterless, plastic-free beauty brand ds3.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cosmetics market accounted for US$ 377.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product category, sales outlet, and region.

By product category, the global cosmetics market is segmented into skin and sun care products, hair care products, deodorants, makeup & color cosmetics, and fragrances.

By sales outlet, the global cosmetics market is categorized into retail sales, general departmental store, supermarkets, drug stores, brand outlets, and online sales.

By region, North America activated carbon market is accounted for major revenue share of the global activated carbon market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, owing to presence of several key players of cosmetics in the countries of the North America region. The market in Europe is expected to account for major revenue share in global cosmetics market during forecast period in 2019.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cosmetics Market”, by Product Category (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Fragrances), by Sales Outlet (Retail Sales, General Departmental Store, Supermarkets, Drug Stores, Brand Outlets, and Online Sales), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global cosmetics market includes include L’Oréal International, Avon Product Inc., Zydus Wellness Limited, Kylie Cosmetics, The Proctor and Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Revlon, Inc., Kao Corporation, The Estee Lauder Company Inc., Skin Food, Shiseido Company, Limited, Mary Kay Inc, Kao Corp., and Alticor.

