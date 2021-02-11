Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.7% Steadily Till The End Of 2027

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Cosmetic Pigments Market by Elemental Composition (Organic Pigments, Inorganic Pigments), Product (Natural Colorants, Surface Treated Pigments, Special Effect Pigments, Nano Pigments), Application (Lip Care, Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Nail Care, Hair Care Products, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027



The cosmetic pigments market is expected to grow from USD 795.24 million in 2019 to USD 1438.54 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Europe holds the largest share, owing to the high-quality products using advanced technology like surface treatment and pigment dispersion, increasing demand for high-quality cosmetic and personal care products. North America is projected to witness significant growth, owing to the high disposable income and new product launches. The Asia-Pacific region will provide market growth opportunities frim China and India, owing to the increase in income of consumers and changing lifestyle.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Some of the notable players in the market are Sun Chemical, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Kobo Products Inc., EMD Performance Materials, BASF SE, Geotech International B.V., Lanxess, and Clariant. In February 2019, SpectraFlex illusion pigments for soft-focus effects were introduced by Sun Chemical. These pigments are used in daily wear makeup primers and help optically blur fine lines.

The elemental composition segment includes organic pigments and inorganic pigments. The organic pigments are further segmented into true pigments, lakes, and toners. The inorganic pigments are further segmented into zinc oxide and others. The inorganic pigments hold the largest market share due to changing fashion trends and increasing disposable income. They are metal compounds like oxides and consist of opaque white pigments used to lighten other colors and provide opacity. The product segment includes natural colorants, surface treated pigments, special effect pigments, and nano pigments. The surface-treated pigments holds the largest market share, owing to the improved stability, wearability, and rising demand for surface-treated pigments in cosmetic applications. They ensure long-lasting makeup with desirable characteristics like high-temperature resistance. On the basis of application, the market is classified into lip care, facial make-up, eye make-up, nail care, hair care products, and others. The facial makeup segment holds the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand for root makeup products like face powders and foundations.

The factors influencing the market growth are increasing demand for makeup products like foundations, face powders, and others, the increasing purchasing power of people, and globally changing fashion trends. The factors restraining the market growth are the presence of toxic compounds in inorganic pigments and strict regulations pertaining to the use of certain pigments.

