Global Cosmetic Lasers Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global cosmetic lasers market is expected to grow from $1.64 billion in 2020 to $1.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7%. The growth is mainly due to the increase in beauty and health consciousness and the popularity of the non-invasiveness nature of treatment which gives quick results, causes lesser discomfort and has a shorter recovery time as opposed to traditional methods. The market is expected to reach $3.28 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14.2%.

The cosmetic lasers market consists of sales of cosmetic lasers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cosmetic lasers used during cosmetic surgeries. A cosmetic laser is a device used to reduce facial wrinkles and skin irregularities, such as acne scars or blemishes. Cosmetic lasers are also used for removing unwanted hair from the body by beaming highly concentrated light into the hair follicles. It is used to treat In medical conditions, it is used to treat such as sagging eyelid skin, aging skin problems, and wrinkles on the face birthmarks, fine lines, and dark circles.

The cosmetic lasers market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cosmetic lasers market are Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Aerolase Corporation, ALMA LASERS LTD, Sciton Inc., Syneron Candela, Solta Medical International Inc., ElEn SpA, Lynton Lasers Ltd, Medicure Group Of Companies, Thermage, ALLTEC GmbH (FOBA), Mentor, Fotona, Allergan Inc., and Galderma Laboratories LP.

The global cosmetic lasers market is segmented –

1) By Type: Standalone Lasers, Multiplatform Lasers

2) By Modality: Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL), YAG Laser, Carbon Dioxide Laser, Erbium, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radiofrequency, Infrared, Others

3) By Application: Hair Removal, Skin Resurfacing, Vascular Lesions, Scar And Acne Removal , Body Contouring, Others

4) By End User: Hospitals, Skin Care Clinics, Cosmetics Surgical Centres

The cosmetic lasers market report describes and explains the global cosmetic lasers market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cosmetic lasers report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cosmetic lasers market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cosmetic lasers market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

