Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market to Surge to USD 32.00 Billion by 2026

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Ingredients Market by Type (Surfactants, Conditioning Polymers, Emulsifiers, Emollients, Antimicrobials, UV absorbers, Antioxidants and Preservatives, Rheology Modifiers, and Others), By Application – (Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup, Oral Care, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2019 – 2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Cosmetic Ingredients Market was estimated at USD 23.00 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 32.00 Billion by 2026. The global Cosmetic Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% from 2019 to 2026”.

Cosmetic ingredients are the same range of compounds that are used in makeup preparation and composition. In addition, cosmetic additives are used as a washing agent, moisturizer, and coloring agents. It is normally used to boost the physical look, which in turn makes us more confident, comfortable, and pleasant. Cosmetic ingredients are the raw materials that are used worldwide in the manufacture of personal care products. Those ingredients may be used as an anti-fungal agent, anti-aging agent, skin healing agent, among others in skincare products.

The increasing investments in cosmetics skincare and haircare products, across the world, are one of the most key factors fueling the growth of the global cosmetic ingredients market . The global cosmetic ingredients market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing demand by rising customer awareness and an extensive focus on research and development by key players. The increasing improvement in lifestyle, increased perception of beautification, increased capacity to invest and increased per capita income and urbanized population, and growing demand for professionals is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global cosmetic ingredients market within the forecast period.

The stringent government regulations and policies for cosmetic ingredients may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovations activities in the technology of the cosmetic ingredients, and increased consumer awareness in cosmetics containing natural ingredients are anticipated to open new avenues for the cosmetic ingredients market in the near future. The growing number of the manufacturing sector is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global cosmetic ingredients market within the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the market include Actives International LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, COBIOSA, Croda International Plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Innospec Inc., INOLEX Inc., Kao Corporation, Kolmar BNH Co Ltd., Lonza Group, Novacap Group (SEQENS), Solvay SA, and The Dow Chemical Co, among others.

On the basis of type, the cosmetic ingredients market is segmented as conditioning polymers, surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, UV absorbers, antimicrobials, rheology modifiers, antioxidants, and preservatives, and others. Among which emollients segment is anticipated to account for the major revenue share in the cosmetic ingredients market over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic ingredients market is categorized into haircare, skincare, oral care, makeup, and others. Among these segments, the skincare processing units segment accounted for the relative revenue share in the cosmetic ingredients market. In 2019, the skincare segment was the most attractive segment of the market. Owing to rising customer demand for high-quality premium cosmetic ingredient-based products, the cosmetic ingredients industry has also witnessed many developments and the introduction of new products by major players on the world market. The growth in skincare, haircare, and personal care segment in the past few years has increased the demand for cosmetic ingredients.

The global cosmetic ingredients market is experiencing significant growth that is expected to continue over the upcoming years. A massive rise in the demand for multifunctional ingredients for skincare as well as personal care products is likely to act as a key driver of the global cosmetic ingredients market.

The cosmetic ingredients market is segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market segment is sectored into surfactants, conditioning polymers, emulsifiers, emollients, antimicrobials, UV absorbers, antioxidants and preservatives, rheology modifiers, and others. In terms of application, the market segment is sectored into skincare, haircare, makeup, oral care, and others.

On the basis of region the cosmetic ingredients market is segmented into, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America and Europe region dominate the cosmetic ingredients market among all the regions followed by the Asia Pacific in terms of value.

This report segments the global cosmetic ingredients market as follows:

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Type Analysis

Surfactants

Conditioning Polymers

Emulsifiers

Emollients

Antimicrobials

UV Absorbers

Antioxidants and Preservatives

Rheology Modifiers

Others

Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market: Application Analysis

Skin Care

Hair Care

Makeup

Oral Care

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per our primary respondents, the China cosmetic ingredients market is set to grow annually at a rate of around 7.0%

It was established through primary research that the China cosmetic ingredients market was valued at more than USD 1.8 Billion in 2019

The increasing demand for cosmetic ingredients from various end-use applications in China is supposed to display the highest growth in the regional market as it is one of the developed economies.

Innovation in cosmetic ingredients is supposed to fuel market growth. The companies are supposed to invest in R&D to innovate the better product. Product invention will open new opportunities for cosmetic ingredients thus are expected to propel the industry demand in the upcoming years.

Asia – Pacific region is continuing to expand the use of cosmetic ingredients in the personal care industry. Organic label companies in China and India are coming up with solutions that incorporate natural cosmetic ingredients into hair care products such as shampoos and fine-effect conditioners.

The “Skincare” category, on the basis of application segmentation, was the leading revenue-generating category accounting for around 30.0% share, in 2019.

