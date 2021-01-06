Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market: By Infection Type, By Vaccine Type, By Region, Key Players : Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Novavax Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, etc.

The report “Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market, By Infection Type (HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV, and Others (New Haven CoV)), By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine, Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine, and S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030″. In the past few years, there has been an exponential rise in the demand for drugs and other related products as countries around the globe prepare for a potential outbreak. This is a major factor driving the global coronavirus vaccine market growth. Major pharmaceutical companies and research institutes such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH), U.S, are being aided by governments to develop novel vaccines and drugs to treat this deadly virus. The key players which are presently involved in the development of novel drugs for treating coronavirus include AbbVie Inc., BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and companies discovering the development of vaccines as a preventive measure include Novavax, Inc., and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Moreover, technological advancements in the pharmaceutical sector are projected to support the growth of the target market to a significant extent. For example, the development of nucleic acid vaccines that are DNA- and RNA-based which permit the human body to produce vaccine antigen. Such initiatives and events are anticipated to boost the target market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In January 2020, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. declared that the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has awarded Inovio a grant of up to US$9 million. To develop a vaccine against the newly emerged strain of coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that has infected and killed numerous people more in China to date.

In January 2020, Johnson & Johnson declared that it is mobilizing resources at its Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies to launch a multi-pronged response to the novel coronavirus (also known as 2019-nCoV or Wuhan coronavirus) outbreak.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented based on infection type, vaccine type, end-user, and region.

By Infection Type, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) are a new strain recently identified in humans. According to data published by WHO in 2019, there were about 2494 laboratory-confirmed cases of Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), including 858 associated deaths (case–fatality rate: 34.4%) stated worldwide. The majority of these cases were stated in Saudi Arabia. By vaccine type, the target market is segmented into inactivated coronavirus vaccine, live attenuated coronavirus vaccine and s-protein based coronavirus vaccine

By End-user, the target market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and others

By Region, the global market in North America is projected to estimate for highest revenue share, followed by the Europe market. Europe accounts for second-highest revenue share, owing to different coronavirus outbreaks in the recent past and presence of major players in countries in the region. Also, growing investments in R&D activities, along with strong support from the government is driving the growth of the target market in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Coronavirus Vaccine Market", By Infection Type (HCoV-229E, HCoV-OC43, SARS-CoV, HKU1-CoV, MERS-CoV, and Others (New Haven CoV)), By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine, Live Attenuated Coronavirus Vaccine, and S-Protein Based Coronavirus Vaccine), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

The prominent player operating in the global Coronavirus Vaccine market includes Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Novavax Inc., Moderna Inc., Johnson & Johnson, NanoViricides, Inc., GGeneCure, LLC, Synairgen PLC, and AlphaVax, Inc.

