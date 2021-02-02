Global Corn Starch Market | Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, Croda International, Akzo Nobel NV, Bayer AG, Ajinomoto Company Incorporated, Henkel KGaA, Associated British Foods plc, Calpis Company, and Ingredion Inc

In 2018 Ingredion launched new organic-certified corn starch ingredients to meet the customers need of new clean products, in the company’s existing product portfolio of functional, clean-label starches.

In 2017 Tate & Lyle launched CLARIA® instant functional clean-label starches to help the food manufacturers to meet the consumer demands for ‘cleaner-label’ products.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global Corn starch market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report can be chatagorized on the basis of product type, application and region.

By product, the global corn starch market is segmented into modified starch, native starch, and sweetener. Sweetener is one of the leading segments in terms of revenue in the global corn starch market. Corn starch is used in sauces, soups desert puddings and other food applications just to enhance the taste and flavour of the food recipes.

By application, the global corn starch market is categorized into pharmaceuticals & chemicals, food & beverages, animal feed, textile, paper making, and others. The use of corn starch as a binder, etc. in food industry is boosting the demand of corn starch among the food and beverage industries. Cornstarch is most actively used in bakery, confectionery, processed food and dairy products which helps to provide texture and consistency to the final product and in pharmaceutical industry; it is used in the formulation of medicines

By region, the market in North America accounts for largest revenue contribution to the global corn starch market. This is due to presence of leading corn starch manufacturers in this region.

The report “Global Corn Starch Market, By Product (Modified Starch, Native Starch, and Sweetener), By Application (Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Textile, Paper Making, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global corn starch market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Increase in the use of corn starch in many industries, including detergent industries, processed foods, food and beverages, paper and board is major factor to drive growth of the global market. In addition, growing awareness among consumers with respect to health benefits of consuming corn starch is expected to accelerate the growth of the target market during forecast period. Key players in the global corn starch market are offering corn-starch-based products, which are used as a raw material for 3D printing and in bio plastic sector, projected to create cost-effective opportunity for key players operating in the global market during the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global Corn starch market includes are Cargill Incorporated, Grain Processing Corporation, Croda International, Akzo Nobel NV, Bayer AG, Ajinomoto Company Incorporated, Henkel KGaA, Associated British Foods plc, Calpis Company, and Ingredion Inc