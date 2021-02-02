Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market | Bissell Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Electrolux AB, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Philips AG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Haier Group Corp, Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

In August 2018, Bissell, Inc. acquired Sanitaire Corporation which is the commercial vacuum brand to improve the user cleaning experience and deliver products that increase productivity.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cordless vacuum cleaner market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, application, and region.

By product type, the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented into upright, robotics, stick, hand-held, canister, wet or dry, and backpack. Hand held product type segment is expected to dominate the product type segment over the forecast period owing to its high use across the globe.

By mode of sale, the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is categorized into offline and online. Offline mode of sale segment is estimated to dominate the mode of sale segment as consumers usually prioritize to buy cordless vacuum cleaner offline.

By application, the global cordless vacuum cleaner market is segmented into commercial and household. Household application segment is expected to dominate the application segment owing to high usage of cordless vacuum cleaner in household application

By region, North America is expected to be the dominating target market over the forecast period. Increase in consumer preference to switch from conventional cleaning technique to automated cleaning solutions is majorly fueling the target market growth in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period due to rise in urban population and improving standards of living. China is majorly augmenting the target market in Asia Pacific.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/2804

The report “Global Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Product Type (Upright, Robotics, Stick, Hand-held, Canister, Wet or Dry, and Backpack), By Mode of Sale (Offline and Online), By Application (Commercial and Household), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cordless vacuum cleaner market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global cordless vacuum cleaner market is driven by huge demand for less time consuming cleaning and automated solution for cleaning to maintain hygiene for better infrastructural facilities. Moreover, the cordless vacuum cleaner is eco- friendly which is expected to upsurge the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increase in urban population and improving standards of living is creating lucrative opportunities for the target market key players. In addition, cordless vacuum cleaner can work without any electric connection this makes vacuum cleaner handy which is the current target market trend observed.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “By Product Type (Upright, Robotics, Stick, Hand-held, Canister, Wet or Dry, and Backpack), By Mode of Sale (Offline and Online), By Application (Commercial and Household), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Cordless-Vacuum-Cleaner-Market-2804

The prominent player operating in the global cordless vacuum cleaner market includes Bissell Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Electrolux AB, Glen Dimplex Home Appliances Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Philips AG, SharkNinja Operating LLC, Haier Group Corp, Dyson Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.