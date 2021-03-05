Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market Expectation Surges With Rising Demand And Changing Trends 2021-2028

Data Bridge Market Research has added an exhaustive research study of the Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market detailing every single market driver and intricately analyzing the business vertical. Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market report brings together a meticulous study of the present and upcoming opportunities to elucidate the future investment in the industry. This report introduces top to bottom evaluation of the industry including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report is a valuable source of assistance for companies and individuals that offers industry chain structure, business strategies and proposals for new project investments. The credible report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to make available accurate information to the end users.

Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market By Storage Type (Private Banking, Public Banking), Product Type (Cord Blood, Cord Blood & Cord Tissue), Service Type (Collection & Transportation, Processing, Analysis, Storage), Source (Umbilical Cord Blood, Bone Marrow, Peripheral Blood Stem, Menstrual Blood), Indication (Cerebral Palsy, Thalassemia, Leukemia, Diabetes, Autism), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Global Cord stem cell banking market is estimated to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 registering a healthy CAGR of 22.4%. The increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood, acceptance of stem cell therapeutics, high applicability of stem cells are key driver to the market.

Market Definition: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Cord stem cells banking is nothing but the storing of the cord blood cell contained in the umbilical cord and placenta of a newborn child. This cord blood contains the stem cells which can be used in future to treat disease such as leukemia, thalassemia, autoimmune diseases, and inherited metabolic disorders, and few others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Global cord stem cell banking market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cord stem cell banking market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global cord stem cell banking market are CBR Systems, Inc., Cordlife, Cells4Life Group LLP, Cryo-Cell International, Inc., Cryo-Save AG, Lifecell, StemCyte India Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd, Viacord, SMART CELLS PLUS., Cryoviva India, Global Cord Blood Corporation, National Cord Blood Program, Vita 34, ReeLabs Pvt. Ltd., Regrow Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. , ACROBiosystems., Americord Registry LLC., New York Blood Center, Maze Cord Blood, GoodCell., AABB, Stem Cell Cryobank, New England Cryogenic Center, Inc. among others

Market Drivers

Increasing number of parents storing their child’s cord blood

Increased acceptance of stem cell therapeutics

New applications of stem cells in disease treatment

Market Restraint

High operating cost of stem cell therapeutics

Lack of awareness in many developing economies

Segmentation: Global Cord Stem Cell Banking Market

By Storage Type

Public

Private storage

By Product Type

Cord Blood

Cord Blood & Cord Tissue

By Service Type

Collection & Transportation

Processing

Analysis

Storage

By Indication

Cerebral palsy

Thalassemia

Autism

Type 1 Diabetes

Anemia

Leukemia

Others

By Source

Umbilical Cord Blood

Bone Marrow

Peripheral Blood Stem

Menstrual Blood

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, ‘Life Cell’ India’s leading provider of preventive healthcare services launched new television commercial to aware the people about cord stem cells banking. This commercial will help the company to catch better market in India

In June 2018, Cells4life UK’s leading blood cord bank launched new technology called as Toticyte. It enables to take as little as 10mls from the residual blood left in the placenta after delayed and optimal cord clamping. It delivers 3 times more stem cells comparing over any other method

