Global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market | Old Bridge Chemical Inc., Laiwu Iron & Steel Group, Jiangxi Copper Corp. Ltd., Green Mountain Corp., Univertical Corp, Guangdong Highnic Group Co Ltd, Mitsubishi chemical Corp., Sumitomo Corp., Old Bridge Chemical., and Suzhou Huahang Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

In April 2019, Old Bridge Chemical Inc., launched copper sulfate pentahydrate in the form of crystals.

The global copper sulfate pentahydrate market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region.

By type, the global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is segmented into agriculture grade, industrial grade, and feed grade.

By application, the global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is categorized into herbicides & fungicides, Electroplating, and feed &fertilizers addictives.

The report “Global Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate Market, By Type (Agriculture Grade Industrial Grade, and Feed Grade), By Application (Herbicides & Fungicides, Electroplating, and Feed & Fertilizers Addictive), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global copper sulfate pentahydrate market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Copper Sulfate Pentahydrate is used as herbicides and fungicides which the main propelling factor for the growth of target market. Moreover, copper sulfate pentahydrate is use as fertilizers and feed which is the boosting factor for the growth of global market. Additionally, it is use as analytical reagent which is used in benedict solution and fehling’s reagent for the reducing sugar test which is the propelling factor for the growth of target market. However, during handling of copper sulfate pentahydrate, it can be corrosive to eye and skin which is the main hampering factor for the growth of target market.

The prominent player operating in the global copper sulfate pentahydrate market includes Old Bridge Chemical Inc., Laiwu Iron & Steel Group, Jiangxi Copper Corp. Ltd., Green Mountain Corp., Univertical Corp, Guangdong Highnic Group Co Ltd, Mitsubishi chemical Corp., Sumitomo Corp., Old Bridge Chemical., and Suzhou Huahang Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.