Global Cooling Fabrics Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cooling fabrics market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2020 to $2.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth is mainly due to the growing heath consciousness and thus the increasing participation in regular exercise and sports which increases demand for cooling fabrics based sportswear. The market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country.

The global cooling fabrics market is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2020 to $2.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth is mainly due to the growing heath consciousness and thus the increasing participation in regular exercise and sports which increases demand for cooling fabrics based sportswear. The market is expected to reach $3.44 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The cooling fabrics market consists of sales of cooling fabrics by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing cooling fabrics. Cooling fabrics are practical fabrics that keep the body temperature at a reasonable level during hot weather and physical activity.

The cooling fabrics market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the cooling fabrics market are Coolcore LLC, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Hong Li Textile Co. Ltd, Nilit, Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hexarmor, Invista, Adidas AG, Sun Dream Enterprise Co. Ltd, Everest Textile Co. Ltd, Nanotex LLC, Singtex Industrial Co. Ltd, and Nike Inc.

The global cooling fabrics market is segmented – 1) By Type: Synthetic, Natural 2) By Textile Type: Woven, Nonwoven, Knitted, Others 3) By Application: Sports Apparel, Lifestyle, Protective Wearing, Others Read More On The Global Cooling Fabrics Market Report:

The cooling fabrics market report describes and explains the global cooling fabrics market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cooling fabrics report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cooling fabrics market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cooling fabrics market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

