Global Cooking Oil Market to Expand at a Volume CAGR of 5.1% Through 2026

The business intelligence study for the Cooking Oil market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Since several years, cooking oil section in supermarkets and hypermarkets has been a crowded spot, where individuals keep choosing on several cooking oil options available that are healthy to consume. Cooking oil is an essential component in daily cooking activity, be it a restaurant or home. This, in combination with increasing population percentage, especially in emerging economies, is expected to fuel the consumption of cooking oils. However, aspects related to health disorders, specifically cardiovascular disorders that occur due to consumption of unhealthy cooking oils with high fat content can negatively impact the overall sales of cooking oils.

The global cooking oil market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. This growth is defined by the growing use of cooking oils across regions coupled with demand for healthy oils with high nutritional content. For example, coconut oil is expected to gain higher recognition as it increases good cholesterol level and works well under high temperatures.

Fact.MR analysis reveals that the global cooking oil market is projected to expand at a volume CAGR of 5.1% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2026. Also, the sale of cooking oil is estimated to surpass US$ 342 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2026). Key manufacturers profiled in this research report include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods (Ach) and American Vegetable Oils, Inc.

With respect to region, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to showcase higher growth potential as compared to other regions. Moreover, the sale of cooking oil in this region is expected to increase at a higher rate during the period of assessment. The sale of cooking oil in APEJ region is largely driven by heavily populated countries such as India and China.

Region Fuel Category Nature Sales Channel North America Soy Oil Refined Organic Departmental Stores Latin America Sunflower Oil Semi-Refined Conventional Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Europe Corn Oil Unrefined Discounters Japan Palm Oil Online Store APEJ Olive Oil Convenience Store MEA Canola Oil Other Sales Channel Coconut Oil Sesame Oil

Conventional cooking oil segment by nature is expected to witness significant demand. The sale of conventional cooking oil is expected to increase during the forecast period. These oils have high smoke point and are available in various flavors. Moreover, they are a much preferred choice in restaurants. With respect to sales channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets are expected to largely contribute to the growth of cooking oil market. The sale of cooking oil in hypermarkets and supermarkets is relatively higher. This fact can be supported with increasing number of hypermarkets and supermarkets across reigns. In addition, consumers prefer first personal look while procuring food products and also look for varieties. These options are available in hypermarkets and supermarkets on a large scale, thus driving their growth. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment is expected to lead the global cooking oil market during the period of assessment.

