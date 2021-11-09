Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global convenience, mom and pop stores market reached a value of nearly $908.2 billion in 2020, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% to nearly $1,339.8 billion by 2025.The convenience, mom and pop stores market is expected to grow to $1,932.3 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

The convenience, mom and pop stores market consists of sales of goods and some services through convenience, mom and pop stores by entities (usually sole traders or partnerships but in some cases organizations) that provide the retail service of supplying food, toiletries and other daily ‘necessities’ to their consumers through conveniently located small stores.

The convenience, mom and pop stores market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the convenience, mom and pop stores market are Seven & I Holdings Co. Ltd, Carrefour SA, Auchan Holding SA, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., FamilyMart

Convenience, mom and pop stores market is segmented type, ownership and by geography.

By Type –

The convenience, mom and pop stores market is segmented by type into

a) Convenience Stores

b) Mom And Pop Stores

By Ownership –

The convenience, mom and pop stores market is segmented by ownership into

a) Retail Chain

b) Independent Retailer

The convenience, mom and pop stores market report describes and explains the global convenience, mom and pop stores market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The convenience, mom and pop stores report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global convenience, mom and pop stores market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global convenience, mom and pop stores market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

