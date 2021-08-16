Global Convalescent Plasma Therapy Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global convalescent plasma therapy market is expected to grow from $0.026 billion in 2020 to $0.028 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The convalescent plasma therapy market is expected to reach $0.05 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

The convalescent plasma therapy market consists of sales of convalescent plasma obtained from patients who have recovered from an infection. Convalescent plasma is the plasma collected from the recovered or convalesced people consisting of the antibodies against the infection causing microorganism. The revenue generated by the market includes the sales of convalescent plasma collected from people post-infection, which will be utilized for prophylaxis and treatment of infected patients with the respective microorganism. The companies engaged in the convalescent plasma market are primarily engaged in the collection and processing of convalesced plasma for the utilization by research institutes, laboratories, hospitals and clinics.

The convalescent plasma therapy market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the convalescent plasma therapy market are Bio Farma, Grifols, Hilton Pharma, Biotest, BPL, LFB, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Orthosera Kft

The global convalescent plasma therapy market is segmented –

1) By Application: Prophylaxis, Treatment

2) By End-Users: Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories & Research Institutes

3) By Antibody Type: IgM, IgG, IgA

The convalescent plasma therapy market report describes and explains the global convalescent plasma therapy market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The convalescent plasma therapy report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global convalescent plasma therapy market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global convalescent plasma therapy market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

