Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market | Depomed, Inc., Coating Place, Inc., Corium International Inc., Alza Corporation (Johnson & Johnson), Alkermes plc; Pfizer Inc., SKY Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; Aradigm Corporation Pfizer, Inc; and Capsugel healthcare pvt Ltd.

Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market

In 2016, Capsugel had announced completion of acquisition of Xcelience and Powdersize, that aided the company to expand its existing resources with respect to its dosage form solutions business segment and increase in their yearly revenue.

The global controlled drug release drug Delivery market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, and region.

By technology, the global controlled drug release drug Delivery market is segmented into coacervation, wurster technique, micro encapsulation, targeted delivery, implants, transdermal, and others including icro-electromechanical technology and liposomes.

By release mechanism, the global controlled drug release drug Delivery market is polymer matrix based systems, micro reservoir partition controlled drug Delivery, feedback regulated drug Delivery, activation-modulated drug Delivery, and chemically activated

By region, North America market is presumed to dominate in the global controlled release drug delivery market with higher revenue share as compared to other regional markets, due to increase in the government initiatives for development of controlled release drug delivery and presence of key market players in this region.

The report “Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market, By Technology (Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, and Others (Micro-electromechanical Technology and Liposomes)), By Release Mechanism (Polymer Matrix Based Systems, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery, and Chemically Activated), By Application (Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, Oral Controlled-Drug Delivery, and Drug Eluting Stents) and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global controlled drug release drug Delivery market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Advancements in drug Delivery that is comfortable for patient, mechanically strong, and capable of achieving high drug loading is the major factor driving growth of the global controlled release drug delivery market worldwide. In addition, controlled release drug delivery have large number of advantages including reduced drug toxicity, reduction in drug accumulation, stabilized medical condition due to more uniform drug levels, etc., that is boosting the growth of the global market. Increasing investment and R&D activities by prominent players for development of cost effective controlled release drug delivery is expected to create new opportunities to players operating in this market over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market”, By Technology (Wurster Technique, Coacervation, Micro Encapsulation, Implants, Transdermal, Targeted Delivery, and Others (Micro-electromechanical Technology and Liposomes)), By Release Mechanism (Polymer Matrix Based Systems, Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery, Activation-modulated Drug Delivery, Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery, and Chemically Activated), By Application (Metered Dose Inhalers, Injectable, Oral Controlled-Drug Delivery, Transdermal and Ocular Patches, Infusion Pumps, and Drug Eluting Stents), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global controlled drug release drug Delivery market includes Depomed, Inc., Coating Place, Inc., Corium International Inc., Alza Corporation (Johnson & Johnson), Alkermes plc; Pfizer Inc., SKY Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.; Aradigm Corporation Pfizer, Inc; and Capsugel healthcare pvt Ltd.