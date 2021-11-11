Global Contract Research Organizations Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The market for CRO reached a value of nearly $49.7 billion in 2018, having grown at 10.5% since 2014.

The CRO production market consists of the value of CRO services produced by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide outsourcing of research services such as clinical trial data management, database design and build, data entry and validation, medicine and disease coding, project management, quality and metric reporting, safety and efficacy summaries, and statistical analysis plans and reports, on a contract basis. The production market for a particular geography includes the value of CRO services produced or generated by CRO service providers operating in that geography.

The contract research organizations market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the contract research organizations market are IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Syneos Health, PRA Health Sciences, PPD

The CRO market is segmented by type of service, by therapeutic area and by geography.

By Service Type- The CRO market is segmented by Service type into

a) Drug Discovery

b) Preclinical Studies

c) Phase I

d) Phase II

e) Phase III

f) Phase IV

g) Other Services

By Therapeutic Area – The CRO market is segmented by therapeutic area into

a) Oncology

b) Cardiovascular Disease

c) CNS disorder

d) Infectious Disease

e) Metabolic Disease

f) Other Therapeutic Area

The contract research organizations market report describes and explains the global contract research organizations market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The contract research organizations report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global contract research organizations market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global contract research organizations market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

