Global Contraceptives Market is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2028 with top most key players Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Warner Chilcott Company, BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Agile Therapeutics

The global contraceptives market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Contraception is defined as the intentional prevention of conception through the use of various devices, sexual practices, chemicals, drugs, or surgical procedures. Some barrier methods, like male and female condoms, also provide twin advantage of protection from sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Contraception allows them to put off having children until their bodies are fully able to support a pregnancy. It can also prevent pregnancy for older people who face pregnancy-related risks.

Contraceptive use reduces the need for abortion by preventing unwanted pregnancies. Female sterilisation is the most common contraceptive method used worldwide

Global Contraceptives Market Key Players are:-

Reckitt Benckiser Plc, Warner Chilcott Company, BioSante Pharmaceuticals Inc., Agile Therapeutics Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, MANKIND Pharmaceuticals, TTK HealthCare, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Watson Pharmaceuticals, Inc., V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhman Life care pvt. Ltd., and Cipla Limited.

BY PRODUCT:-

Drugs

Oral Contraceptive Pills

Injectable Contraceptives

Topical Contraceptives

Devices

Condoms

Female Condoms

Male Condoms

Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)

Hormonal IUDs

Copper IUDs

Diaphragms

Sponges

Patches

Implants

Vaginal Rings

Others

AGE GROUP:-

15–24 years

25–34 years

35–44 years

Above 44 years

BY EDUCATION:-

Less than high school

High school graduate

College graduate

Other college degrees

BY END USER:-

Household

Hospitals

Clinics

For the forecast period 2021-2028, the Contraceptives Market growth among segments give correct calculations and forecasts for sales by kind and by Application in terms of volume and worth. This analysis will assist you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets. Regional analysis is another extremely comprehensive a part of the analysis and analysis study of the world Contraceptives market given within the report.

This section sheds light-weight on the sales growth of various regional and country-level Contraceptives markets. For the historical and forecast amount 2021 to 2028, it provides elaborate and correct country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the world Contraceptives market.

