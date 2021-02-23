Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Growth, Segments, Industry by Size, Share, Key News and Top Companies Overview to 2027

Continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1768.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growth of continuous glucose monitoring market is owing to multiple factors such as rising cases of diabetes and increasing adoption of advanced diabetic care devices.

This continuous glucose monitoring market report provides details of market share, new developments, product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the continuous glucose monitoring market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The major players covered in the continuous glucose monitoring market report are Abbott; Integrity Applications; OrSense – non-invasive technologies; Medtronic; IQVIA; Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; Dexcom, Inc.; A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l; Insulet Corporation; GlySens Incorporated; Senseonics, Incorporated; Animas LLC; Zhejiang POCTech Co.,Ltd.; Terumo Corporation; among other players domestic and global.

Market Scope and Market Size

By Component

(Integrated Insulin Pumps, Transmitters & Receivers and Sensors),

Demographics

{Child Population (<=14 Years) & Adult Population (>14 Years)},

Testing Site

(Fingertip Testing , Alternate Site Testing),

Application

(Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes),

End User

(Clinics & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care, Private Clinics, Hospitals & Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

What Managed Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Research Offers:

Managed Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry gives assessments for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports and Exports

Managed Continuous Glucose Monitoring industry provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin (2019-2019)

Managed Continuous Glucose Monitoring market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Global Managed Continuous Glucose Monitoring industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Strategic for the new entrants in Managed Continuous Glucose Monitoring market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in the continuous glucose monitoring market because of increasing technical advancement and rising awareness regarding the availability of testing devices while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing investment by market players and favourable government policies.

Points Involved in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Report:

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Study Coverage

Executive Summary

Market Size by Application

Manufacturers Profiles

Production Forecasts

Consumption Forecast

Market Size by Manufacturers

Production by Regions

Consumption by Regions

Market Size by Type

Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

Key Findings

