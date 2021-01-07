Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Business Prospects, Growth Opportunities 2021-2027||Medtronic;IQVIA;Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.;ARKRAY, Inc.;Dexcom, Inc.;A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l

Continuous glucose monitoring market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1768.78 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 15.5% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

This Continuous Glucose Monitoring market report is a great source of information about the healthcare industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and comprehensive market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott;Integrity Applications;OrSense – non-invasive technologies;Medtronic;IQVIA;Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.;ARKRAY, Inc.;Dexcom, Inc.;A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l;

Some major points from table of content:

Introduction Research Methodology Executive Summary Key Inferences Market Overview Market Dynamics Market Segmentation Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape Future of the Market

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Development and Acquisitions in 2019

In December 2019, the clinical healthcare and medical devices giant Medtronic made a potential acquisition with Klue, a start-up company which ensues gestures and other behavioural health metrics to understand and tackle eating habit of diabetic patients. This development will enhance the Medtronic healthcare monitoring devices portfolio and specialized diabetes management called as PCL (Personal Closed Loop System)

Market Drivers:

The growth of continuous glucose monitoring market is owing to multiple factors such as rising cases of diabetes and increasing adoption of advanced diabetic care devices.

Increasing diabetic population across the globe will accelerate the continuous glucose monitoring market demand.

Rising number of geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the market.

Increasing investment and technological innovation led to adoption of minimally invasive techniques will acts as a factor growth in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Market Restraints:

Inaccurate detection which might result in medical health complications will hamper the growth of the market. Lack of adequate reimbursement of medical devices will acts as a factor for restricting the market growth over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Market Scope and Market Size

By Component

(Integrated Insulin Pumps, Transmitters & Receivers and Sensors),

Demographics

{Child Population (<=14 Years) & Adult Population (>14 Years)},

Testing Site

(Fingertip Testing , Alternate Site Testing),

Application

(Diabetes, Gestational Diabetes),

End User

(Clinics & Diagnostic Centers, Home Care, Private Clinics, Hospitals & Others),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Country Level Analysis

Continuous glucose monitoring market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, component, demographics, testing site, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the continuous glucose monitoring market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in the continuous glucose monitoring market because of increasing technical advancement and rising awareness regarding the availability of testing devices while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing investment by market players and favourable government policies.

