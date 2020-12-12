Global Contactless Thermometer Market is predicted to grow to USD 864.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2020–2025)

From USD 410.0 million in 2019, the global contactless thermometer market is predicted to grow to USD 864.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period (2020–2025). An excessive technological upgradation undertaken by the key manufacturers towards medical devices is the key trend observed in the global contactless thermometer market. In order to combat COVID-19 crisis the government authorities globally are excessively emphasizing efforts towards combating the situation and thus rapid advancements and research projects are being massively undertaken to identify and treat the patients globally.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global contactless thermometer market is bifurcated into direct, and indirect channels. Indirect channel is further subdivided into online and retail channels. Amongst these segments, online channels are expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period as it offers convenience for shopping at the time of epidemic where moving out of home is considered to be outmost dangerous.

Geographically, North America was the largest contactless thermometer market in 2019. This is owing to rapid pervasiveness of infectious disease such as COVID-19 and neo-natal care awareness. In April 2020, approximately 2,222,974 cases has been witnessed in this region as a result to this demand for contactless thermometers has exploded as people becoming more aware and faster results provided by the device so that necessary precautions could be undertaken.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness of these devices due to explosion of COVID-19 and increasing population that is estimated to be affected by this pandemic in the near future specifically in countries such as India.

Some of the key players operating in the global contactless thermometer market are Easywell Biomedicals Inc., Omron Corporation, Briggs Healthcare Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, Braun GmbH, Beurer GmbH, Exergen Corporation, Hill-rom Holdings, Geratherm, and BPL Medical Technologies.

