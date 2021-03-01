Global Contactless payment Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Developments, Solutions, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Ingenico, Insidesecure, Oberthur Technologies S.A.

“

Competitive Research Report on Contactless payment Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Contactless payment market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Contactless payment market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Contactless payment market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Contactless payment market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Contactless payment market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Gemalto, Giesecke+Devrient, Ingenico, Insidesecure, Oberthur Technologies S.A. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Contactless payment market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Contactless payment market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Contactless payment market.

Global Contact less payment Market is valued at approximately USD 9.22 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Contactless payment, through the use of devices such as smart cards, wearables, key fobs, smartphones, and others, is a safe way for customers to buy goods or services. In order to enable contactless transactions in the contactless payment industry, contactless payment mainly uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies.Factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period are the paradigm shift in payment preferences and knowledge among clients. For contact less payment cell phone, key fobs, stickers and cards are used.Via an EMV contactless card, NFC cell phone or regular contactless travel card, these payment methods provide efficient and fast payment solutions. Therefore, this factor may strengthen the adoption for the global Contact less payment market in the coming years. For instance, in 2018, according to Federal Bank of San Francisco, cash use accounted for 35 per cent of in-person payments. Whereas, In-person credit card and debit card payment shares rose, while in-person check payments continued to decline. Moreover, increasing contactless technologies in different applications such as vending machines, ticketing, toll booths, and fuel stations are expected to boost market growth are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. However, some of the factors limiting the growth of the global Contactless payment market are increased rules & regulations imposed by banks for payment over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Contact less payment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to Early adoption by end users of advanced technology in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to Increase in wearable product adoption rate

Major market player included in this report are:

Gemalto

Giesecke+Devrient

Ingenico

InsideSecure

Oberthur Technologies S.A.

On Track Innovations

PAX Technology, Inc.

Proxama Plc

Verifone

Wirecard

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Solution

Services

By Vertical:

Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Contact less payment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs answered in this Market Research Report:

Which factors are responsible for the rapid growth of the Contactless payment market?

Which product segment will be at the top in 2021?

In the upcoming years, which regional markets will be at the top?

Which product and application segments will have a long term growth?

What are the emerging opportunities and business challenges in the Contactless payment market?

What are the upcoming and emerging trends in the global market?

What are the business strategies of the top business players in the Contactless payment market?

After post COVID-19 lockdown, what will be the scenario in the Contactless payment market?

