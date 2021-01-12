Global Contactless Payment Market 2020 Latest Report with Current Trends, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis

Market Research Report 2020-2028:

Overview:

Contactless payment is a secure method for consumers to purchase products or services, with the use of devices such as smart cards, wearables, key fobs, smartphones, and others. Primarily, contactless payment uses Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) and Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies in order to facilitate contactless transactions in the contactless payment industry. In addition, the embedded chip & antenna placed in transaction devices enable consumers to wave or tap their smart cards, key fob, or handheld device over a reader at the point of sale (POS) terminal.

Key Players

Gemalto

Visa Inc.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

Heartland Payment Systems, Inc.

Verifone

Ingenico Group SA

On Track Innovations Ltd.

Regional Segment Analysis:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

By Device Type:

Smartphones & Wearables

Smart Cards

Point-of-sale (POS) Terminals

By Application:

Food & Groceries

Pharmacy & Drug Stores

Restaurants & Bars

Consumer Electronics

Media & Entertainment

Others

Key benefits for stakeholders :

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global contactless payment market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the contactless payments industry size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global contactless payment market trends.

Table of Content:

Global Contactless Payment Market Research Report

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 3: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 5: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Market.

Chapter 6: Development Trend of Global Contactless Payment market

Continue for TOC………

