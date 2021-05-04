Global Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Trends, Demand, Share, Major Player, Competitive Outlook Forecast to 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Consumer Network Attached Storage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global consumer network attached storage market grew at a CAGR of around 17% during 2015-2020. A consumer network-attached storage (NAS) refers to a device that provides networks a single access point for storing and retrieving data from the central location to the computer systems. It depends on hardware, software and file-based protocols, such as Network File System (NFS) or Common Internet File System (CIFS), with built-in security, management and fault-tolerant capabilities.

The global consumer NAS market is primarily driven by the significant shift toward data-centric models. NAS is used to enable home theater systems and functions as a file server with remote access to multiple media players and personal computers. Besides this, NAS is gaining traction as it provides centralized storage to computers with large amounts of data. It also functions as a print and media server, temporary storage, and backup and archive system for Internet downloads or video-on-demand (VOD) services. Moreover, rapid urbanization and the emerging trend of connected homes are impelling the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global consumer network attached storage (NAS) market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

YesBuffalo Americas Inc. (Melco Holdings Inc.)

D-Link Corporation

Drobo Inc. (Storcentric Inc.)

Netgear Inc.

QNAP Systems Inc.

Synology Inc.

Thecus Technology Corporation (Ennoconn)

Western Digital Corporation

Zyxel Communications Corp. (Unizyx Holding Corporation).

Consumer Network Attached Storage Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Design:

1-Bay

2-Bays

4-Bays

5-Bays

6-Bays

Above 6 Bays

Breakup by End User:

Home Users

Businesses

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

